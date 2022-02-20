Not-so-mad Mad Hatters take to the sea at Orihuela Costa’s La Zenia beach

LA ZENIA beach was once again the setting for the Mad Hatters’ annual New Year’s Day sponsored swim.

“They raised €3,206 for the DEBRA charity,” Mary Chambers told the Euro Weekly News. “What a start to the New Year!”

Mary is the manager of the DEBRA Spain charity shop in La Marina, which raises money for children with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), the extremely painful condition known as Butterfly Skin.

“It was a sunny day and the Mad Hatters and customers of the Pint Depot wore Men in Black suits,” Mary said.

By 2pm a crowd had gathered at La Zenia beach to take photos and cheer the swimmers on as they entered the sea.

All participants had to remain in the water for a minimum of 15 minutes, which they managed with ease while Shirley was on hand with her tin for gratefully-received donations.

The swim completed, and the Men in Black suits back on, there was time for the Jerusalema dance to applause from the watching crowed.

“The Mad Hatters returned to the Pint Depot to perform the dance in their suits again for all their customers, which went down a storm,” Mary said. “Everyone showed their appreciation and the donations kept on coming.”

Charlie Osborne, aged 12, had overheard his mum and dad talking about the sponsored swim and decided to enter. He set up a Go Fund Me page for sponsorship and contributed more than €1,600.

“DEBRA would like to thank the Mad Hatters for all their hard work in organising this event and their continued support,” Mary declared. “Thanks must also go to the Pint Depot customers and the friends who support them, giving so generously to our cause.”