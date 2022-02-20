News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

New role MACAEL continues to introduce projects to establish the town as an inland tourist destination, the latest of which is to convert a series of ancient water deposits into a museum thanks to a €31,387 Junta grant. Once completed, the museum will be dedicated to the town’s marble culture.

Boar off ALMERIA CITY’S Andarax park had to be closed to the public on February 17 while police and staff from the Zoosanitario shelter pursued and removed two wild boar. This was a repetition of an incident in March 2021 when the 70-hectare park was closed over an entire weekend.

Army honour ANTONIO JESUS CABRERIZO CALATRAVA, has been promoted to Major General. Born in Tabernas, he entered the Zaragoza Military in 1983 and has participated in Spain’s military missions in Bosnia, Kosovo, Lebanon and Afghanistan. Cabrerizo now takes over as director of Investigation, Doctrine, Organics and Materials (DIDOM) in Granada.

A-347 crash A MOTORCYLIST died on the A-347 near Barranco de los Caballos in Alcolea on the morning February 20 after he skidded on the wet road and hit the guardrail. Alerted by the 112 Emergency Service, medics were sent to the scene although they were only able to confirm his death.

Keep safe HEALTH professionals at the Poniente hospital attended a one-course given by police and Guardia Civil experts in preventing conflictive situations and acquiring skills needed to deal with violent behaviour and minimise its consequences. Medical staff also received instruction on how to react when faced with a terrorist threat.