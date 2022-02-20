Miraculous escape for 95-year-old in Callosa

CALLOSA RESCUE: 95-year-old woman was unhurt after her floor collapsed Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion

A WOMAN of 95 was miraculously unhurt after falling through the floor of her Callosa home on February 19.

The tiled surface had collapsed and she was trapped in a metre-deep hole below her ground floor property, explained the Orihuela firefighters who went to her rescue.

It was the second accident of this kind in Alicante province within a week, the Emergency Services revealed.

A woman whose age was not revealed fell through the floor of her Cocentaina house to the storey below after unsafe wooden beams gave way on February 14.  She was less fortunate than the Callosa nonagenarian, as she later needed both medical and psychological assistance.

