Man caught stealing money from alms box in Oviedo church

A man of around 50 years old was arrested by the local police in Oviedo after he was caught stealing from an alms box in the emblematic San Isidoro church.

As the church was practically empty, the man thought he would go unnoticed if he pretended to pray. However, plainclothes officers quickly identified him following a call from a parishioner, who reported that the proceeds from one of the alms boxes at the emblematic church of San Isidoro in Oviedo had been stolen.

The incident took place at around 11.45 in the morning. The alleged thief, a man known to the police for similar offences, used a piece of metal to force his way into the donation box. He then used the same tool, covered with an adhesive material, to extract several banknotes, thinking that nobody had seen him.

However, someone had seen him and called the local police. Two police cars and a third non-police vehicle arrive at the square in a matter of minutes. The plainclothes officers quickly found and identified the suspect before taking him to the police station to give a statement.

The suspect has been released but is currently awaiting trial.

