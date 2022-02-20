Joey Beauchamp – Oxford United legend and former West Ham star dies

Midfielder Joey Beauchamp, the Oxford United legend who made more than 350 appearances for the club, does aged 50.

Beauchamp also represented West Ham, Swansea, Swindon and Abingdon Town during his

Oxford, where he started his career, wrote in a statement: “The thoughts of everyone at Oxford United are with the family and friends of Joey Beauchamp who has passed away aged 50.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Oxford-born Joey signed as a YTS trainee in 1987 having been a ball boy at the Milk Cup Final in 1986 as part of the Summertown Stars side.

“He is currently 10th in the Oxford appearances table with 428 games, and fifth in the all-time Oxford goal scoring chart with 80.

“Having starred as a youngster and attracted the interest of many top clubs Joey was bought by West Ham United for £1,000,000 in 1994 before a spell at Swindon Town after which he returned to the Manor to help the side win promotion in 1996.

“A toe injury ended his career after his final goal for the club at the Kassam Stadium against Exeter City.

“The club will pay fitting tribute to one of its greatest ever players in due course but for now, we ask fans to allow Joey’s family some privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Oxford fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Beauchamp with comments such as “such a talent”, “gone but not forgotten”, “gutted” and “our thoughts are with his family and friemds”.

Ex-defender Ross Weatherstone – who played alongside Beauchamp at Oxford – wrote: “Honour to call you a friend and privileged to have graced the same football pitch as you.

“My thoughts are with all your family and especially your daughters. The greatest every player to wear the yellow of Oxford United.

“Sleep well my friend, heaven has gained the best left foot I have ever played with.”

West Ham and Swindon also sent their condolences to Beauchamp’s loved ones.

“The thoughts of everyone at West Ham United are with the family and friends of Joey Beauchamp,” tweeted West Ham’s official account. “Rest in peace, Joey.”

Swindon added: “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of former Town player, Joey Beauchamp.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joey’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

A definte Oxford United legend he will always be as fans express their grief at his passing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.