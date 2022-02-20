Jesus Aguirre hints that masks in classrooms could be removed soon

Masks in classrooms could be removed soon hints Andalucia’s Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre



Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health for the Junta de Andalucia, in a statement to the press in Cordoba this Saturday, February 19, said that the continued drop in the accumulated incidence rate is a good thing for schools.

The counsellor stated that a low incidence among the school-age group is “a very important variable”, in order for masks to soon be scrapped in the classrooms of Andalucia. It is something that “will be done, but also, it will be done in a cohesive way in all the autonomous communities”, he assured.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Health is the only one who has the capacity to make the decision to remove masks in the classrooms. “They will be the ones who will take the measure with the support, we want, of all the Autonomous Communities”, said the minister.

This debate was opened in last week’s meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System Aguirre explained. It had been suggested to follow the recommendation of the Spanish Society of Pediatrics to remove the mask indoors in classrooms.

The Government and the autonomous communities though opted to still remain “a little cautious, and wait for the incidence to go down even more, for the evolution of this sixth wave to begin to bottom out, before taking the measure of a little opening up on this issue of children”, Aguirre concluded, as reported by 101tv.es.

