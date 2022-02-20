I’m A Celebrity bosses hope to land massive soap star for this year’s show

Possibly heading back to the Australian jungle, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses hope to persuade Danny Dyer to take part



Now that Covid travel restrictions are starting to ease, and with Australia opening its doors to the world again recently, bosses at ITV are already gearing themselves up for a return Down Under with their mega-popular show ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here‘.

Always on the search for huge stars to bump the viewing figures up, it is believed that producers are trying to convince former Queen Vic landlord, Danny Dyer, to take part in this November’s show.

The 44-year-old Cockney actor recently announced his departure from BBC soap East Enders, after playing the character of Mick Carter for nine years. Danny explained his reason for quitting the popular soap, saying he was leaving “because sometimes you have to gamble in life, as that is what makes it exciting. I’m still looking for that defining role”.

“Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target”, a show source told The Sun. Adding, “They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big-money offer”.

After two years of filming the show inside Gwrych Castle in North Wales, ‘I’m A Celebrity bosses would love nothing more than to return to their original home in the Australian jungle. Since 2002, celebrities had endured all kinds of trials and tribulations deep in the thick jungle, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

