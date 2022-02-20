Hard act to follow: GMB bosses ‘give up’ trying to replace Piers Morgan. Replacing Piers has not been an easy task.

According to reports, bosses at Good Morning Britain are set to give up on replacing host Piers Morgan on a permanent basis. The ITV show uses a roster of guest hosts at the moment. Morgan made his controversial exit from the show after arguing with weatherman Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle and her mental health.

Piers stormed off the show and is said to have turned down many jobs since then. When he signed a deal with The Sun, Piers revealed that he was “coming home”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



GMB has been working with guest hosts such as Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Martin Lewis, and Ed Balls since Piers left.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday a source stated: “Replacing Piers was always going to be tough, but no one thought that almost a year on they still wouldn’t have found anyone.

“It is one of the biggest shows on TV, so it really shouldn’t have been this hard.”

Good Morning Britain has struggled as many presenters are loyal to Piers and will reportedly not take on the position.

The source added: “It didn’t occur to bosses that many of the big presenters would rule themselves out because they are friends with Piers.”

Richard Madeley recently told The Daily Express: “I am part of a team, I am not, I repeat not the new or next Piers Morgan.

“It’s not my full-time job, I’m there two to three weeks out of four, usually three days of a week,

“I don’t do it to the extent Piers did when he was on. I do it quite enough for me. I’m sort of semi-regular and that suits me down to the ground.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.