An update on Covid measures in the Valencian Community will be announced by the Generalitat this Monday

The Interdepartmental Commission of the Generalitat will meet at 11am tomorrow, Monday, February 21, to study and discuss the Covid-19 situation in the Valencian Community.

Several issues are on the agenda, including the relaxation of the current restrictions. The continued requirement of the Covid passport is one topic that will be discussed.

Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat Valenciana pointed out last Wednesday 16, that the decrease in infections in the autonomy, and the good evolution of the pandemic, make for a lot of optimism, but added, “This is not over yet”.

“We are in a very positive situation, because we are at 0.62 reproduction, when we have been at more than double, and today we will be at around 1,200-1,300 people”, Puig explained. “Obviously the slowdown process in restrictions is unstoppable”.

Puig assured that the Valencian Community has a “very clear” roadmap at this time. “Obviously, at this stage of the pandemic, all restrictions and quarantines must be lowered, but with prudence”.

Adding, “We cannot forget that, despite the fact that there are fewer infections, there will be infections, and people who will be in the hospital, and in the ICU, and that they will die of this virus”.

At the moment, the Covid passport is in force until next February 28. This is one of the main restrictions that remain in force until now, although Puig already advanced last Saturday 19 that its renewal will not be requested, so, in principle, it will no longer be mandatory from March.

“I don’t think the Covid passport is necessary”, Puig admitted in an interview with the Cadena Ser programme, Hora 25.

“If the health situation continues as it is right now, with a very massive decrease in infections, and more importantly, fewer hospitalisations and occupation of ICUs, the will is that there is no restriction beyond the necessary time”, said the president, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

