Forecasters issue ‘Tornado warning’ in UK as Storm Franklin approaches

A ‘Tornado’ warning has been given for parts of Britain with Storm Franklin due to arrive
As Britain braces itself for the third storm to hit in less than one week, forecasters at the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, TORRO, have warned that the new Storm Franklin could cause tornado-like conditions in some areas.
TORRO has issued the warning until around 8pm this evening, Sunday, February 20. Storm Franklin follows Dudley and Eunice, which have both battered parts of the British Isles over the last few days. It is expected to hit coastal areas tonight.
Since the naming system for storms began, this is the first time that three big storms have followed in such rapid succession in the UK.
According to the Met Office, Storm Franklin will bring ‘gale force westerly winds, with severe and damaging gusts’. An amber weather warning has been activated for Northern Ireland, and will remain in place until around 7am tomorrow, Monday 21.
Parts of England, Wales, and the southwestern edge of Scotland have milder yellow warnings in place, for winds between midday and 3pm on Monday.
The Met Office has warned that strong winds could cause large waves in coastal areas, and “could lead to injuries or danger to life”. Adding, “Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, along with trees/branches being brought down”.
Chadderton Weather Centre, the independent meteorologist in Manchester, posing on Twitter, warned of “isolated brief tornadoes”, as well as cloud-to-ground lightning, as reported by mirror.co.uk.
