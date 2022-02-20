Dog shot dead by armed police after woman and child attacked in the UK. The Dog had also mauled another dog.

The shocking attack took place in Crewe in Cheshire. The dog, said to be a Bullmastiff-type breed, was shot dead by police after it had attacked people and mauled another dog to death.

A boy and a woman were attacked by the dog and are said to have received non-life-threatening injuries.

The police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of having a dangerous dog that was out of control in a public area.

Members of the public have been asked to contact the police quoting incident number IML 1205499 if they have any relevant details or any footage of the attack.

Cheshire Police’s Superintendent Myra Ball commented: “This is a distressing incident and officers did all they could to bring the dog under control. However due to the immediate threat to the public and police, the decision was made to destroy it.

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area that may have taken photographs or video or possibly may have CCTV footage around the time of the incident.”

The superintendent went on to add: “I would urge anyone who has footage or images to not share them online, but instead please send them into us as they could be vital in assisting with our investigation.”

