DGT fines for not carrying these documents in your vehicle

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has warned drivers of the mandatory documents that must be carried in their vehicle. Failure to produce this documentation when stopped by traffic cops can lead to fines of more than €3,000.

As explained by the DGT in its official magazine, these documents “constitute the guarantee that we comply with the law, and the necessary regulations to circulate safely, and will be the first thing that an officer will ask if they stop you, or you are involved in an accident”.

Article 59.2 of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety states the following, “The driver of a motor vehicle or moped is obliged to be in possession of, and carry, his valid driving permit or license, as well as the vehicle circulation permit and the technical inspection card, and must display them before the officers of the law in charge of traffic surveillance, who request it”.

The papers that must be carried in your vehicle are:

• Driving licence: either the full one or the provisional authorisation issued by the Traffic Headquarters.

• Vehicle circulation permit, which contains the technical data of the vehicle, and the data of its owner.

• Vehicle technical inspection card, with the latest ITV report, and the corresponding sticker on the windscreen.

Not carrying one of these documents is minor and is punishable by a fine of up to €100. Driving without a driving licence, either because it has not been obtained, or because it has been declared invalid, or cancelled, results in the immediate immobilisation of the vehicle until it is presented.

Regulations require the vehicle’s owner to carry compulsory civil liability insurance. Since 2008 it is not mandatory to carry the insurance policy, or receipt in the car, because officers can check on the spot if the vehicle is insured. However, the DGT recommends carrying them anyway.

If a vehicle lacks mandatory insurance, it can be immobilised. A fine from €601 up to €3,005 can be imposed, graduated according to whether the vehicle was circulating or not, its category, the service it provides, the duration of the lack of insurance, and the repetition of the same infraction.

The DGT reminds drivers that these obligations are equally valid for rental vehicles, so before starting to circulate it must be verified that the vehicle includes the necessary documentation, as reported by ideal.es.

