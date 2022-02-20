Danny Dyer set to be offered ‘big money’ to join ITV show

Danny Dyer is set to be offered ‘big money’ to join a hit ITV show.

According to an insider, TV star Danny Dyer is being targeted by ITV bosses. Reportedly ITV hopes that Danny will appear on the next series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Danny recently announced that he will be quitting EastEnders. He hopes to pursue new roles and open his horizons.

An inside source revealed to The Sun: “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target.”

The source went on to add: “They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.”

It is expected that the next series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here will be filmed in Australia. Speaking on The One Show on Thursday night, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the show will be leaving Wales and heading back to the jungle.

The show is set to return to TV screens later this year for its 22nd series

Host Ant was asked where the forthcoming series will be filmed. He replied: “Well the plan is the jungle.”

Dec commented: “Nothing against Wales.”

