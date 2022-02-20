Breaking: Queen tests positive for Covid. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen has tested positive for Covid. The announcement was made on Sunday, February 20.

The monarchy is said to be suffering from cold-like symptoms. She has recently been in direct contact with Prince Charles.

The Queen has only just reached her Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace commented: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

