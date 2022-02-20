Boris Johnson wishes Queen ‘swift recovery’

Boris Johnson wishes the Queen a ‘swift recovery’ after she tests positive for Covid.

On Sunday, February 20, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had tested positive for COVID. According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch is suffering from cold-like symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to wish the Queen well. He commented: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel hopes that the Queen recovers quickly too. She commented: “God save the Queen.”

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer also took to Twitter to send his get well wishes to the Monarch. He tweeted: “Get well soon, Ma’am.”

The Queen was also wished a “quick recovery” by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Prince Charles recently tested positive for COVID. The Queen is now the oldest UK Royal to have caught the virus.

Buckingham Palace revealed: “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

