Alongside Murcia, Extremadura, Baleares and the Canary Islands, Andalucia is one of the autonomous communities with the lowest salaries in Spain.

Forbes magazine has published the average salaries of each of the autonomous communities in Spain. According to 2020 data from the National Statistics Institute, Madrid is the region where workers earn the most money for full-time work (€2,579), while those in Andalucia earn an average of €2,034. The minimum wage (SMI) is currently a hot topic as the government has agreed to raise it by €35 on top of the current €965. Every Spanish worker will receive at least this amount, regardless of their place of residence or profession.

In Andalucia, the Institute of Statistics and Cartography is in charge of measuring the average gross annual salary. In this ranking, Seville is at the top of the list, with an average of 17,068 euros per year, which is above the Andalucian average of 15,943 euros. At the other end of the scale is the province of Jaén, with an average of 13,558 euros per year.

All capitals of the province exceeded the average of their own regions. Granada is the capital with the highest average salary, with 22,029 euros per year, a far cry from its provincial average. It may come as a surprise that the city with the highest average gross salary is Algeciras, due to the presence of the entire industrial centre of the bay and the port, where the 40,425 employees receive an average of 22,072 euros per year. At the opposite extreme are Jerez and Marbella, the two Andalucian municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants that have the lowest gross salaries, 16,877 and 16,762 euros/year respectively.

