Albox town hall loses first round in disabled parking dispute

ALBOX town hall was ordered to remove large flower troughs installed in Calle Escritor Diego Granados.

An Almeria City court ruled in favour of a family who requested their removal because they prevented their vehicle from entering the street.

This was essential, they explained, because they have a child with a severe disability who needed direct access to the family home.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The same court ruled that the town hall should also provide the family with a parking place.

Last autumn, the town hall turned down the family’s request for disabled parking in Calle Escritor Diego Granados, alleging that there were similar facilities in the nearby Plaza Mayor.

Local bylaws prevented providing an exclusive parking spot for a specific resident, the town hall argued, pointing out that the plant troughs were installed in Calle Escritor Diego Granados precisely because this is now a pedestrian street.

The court orders were provisional measures, and Albox town hall is expected to lodge an appeal against the rulings.