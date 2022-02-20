Albox town hall loses first round in disabled parking dispute

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Albox town hall loses first round in disabled parking dispute
NO TROUGHS: Albox town hall must remove flower planters Photo credit: Albox town hall

ALBOX town hall was ordered to remove large flower troughs installed in Calle Escritor Diego Granados.

An Almeria City court ruled in favour of a family who requested their removal because they prevented their vehicle from entering the street.

This was essential, they explained, because they have a child with a severe disability who needed direct access to the family home.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The same court ruled that the town hall should also provide the family with a parking place.

Last autumn, the town hall turned down the family’s request for disabled parking in Calle Escritor Diego Granados, alleging that there were similar facilities in the nearby Plaza Mayor.

Local bylaws prevented providing an exclusive parking spot for a specific resident, the town hall argued, pointing out that the plant troughs were installed in Calle Escritor Diego Granados precisely because this is now a pedestrian street.


The court orders were provisional measures, and Albox town hall is expected to lodge an appeal against the rulings.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here