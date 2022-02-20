African serval recovered from plot of land in Alicante

An African serval, a type of wild cat, was recovered from a plot of land in Polop, Alicante, by the Guardia Civil.

Agents from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) recovered an African serval, a medium-sized wild felid, which had gained access to a plot of land in the town of Polop, Alicante. The animal, which is “relatively young” and apparently “well”, has been taken in by a foundation and will spend about four weeks in quarantine.

The incident occurred on January 28, when the owner of the plot of land noticed the animal and decided to call the Guardia Civil to avoid potential problems involving his pets.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Seprona agents arrived on the scene and found that the nervous animal had climbed to the top of a pine tree. As the animal was at risk, they asked for help from an animal shelter in La Nucia. Once they had arrived, the workers from the shelter were able to catch the animal and transport it to a suitable facility for temporary accommodation.

On February 15, the agents handed the animal over to AAP Primadomus, a foundation for the protection of exotic mammals in the town of Villena. The foundation has agreed to take it in for rehabilitation and socialisation with other members of its species.

The Guardia Civil is continuing with the investigations to shed light on where the animal came from and to identify its possible owner.

Although young servals can be tamed, they are difficult to keep in captivity and may end up being dangerous. It is illegal to keep them as pets in Spain.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.