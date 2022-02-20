A Valentine’s to remember in Los Narejos in Murcia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A Valentines to remember in Los Narejos in Murcia
DINNER-DANCE: An auction and raffle raised funds for the San Jose Obrero children’s home Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

SUPPORTERS of the San Jose Obrero children’s home organised a Valentine’s dinner-dance in Los Narejos on February 12.

“It was a fabulous evening at the A Estribor restaurant enjoyed by 120 people,” said Lesley Eburne, one of the group of friends who support the home.

Volunteers had decorated the tables with chocolates and a rose for the ladies and there was also an amazing array of raffle prizes.

Following the dinner with music provided by Ian Durrant, Chloe Leigh soon had everyone dancing, Lesley said.

“And my word, some beautifully-dressed ladies and their dashing partners were enjoying a long-awaited dance,” she added.

“The feedback was terrific,” agreed Lesley Armson who helped to decorate the venue.


“Everyone was happy, joining in with the raffle and auction and they were thrilled with the extra touches like our beautiful balloon arch at the entrance.”

At the end of the evening, thanks were given to Bill Zygmund, Abigail Hitch and Graham Lomax for the auction prizes which raised over €500. The raffle and donations raised almost €1,000, totalling a fantastic €2,444

“Our heartfelt thanks to everyone for supporting our events and giving so generously,” said another of the organisers, Marie Gooch, as she thanked the volunteers and A Estribor for such a special evening.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

