A Valentine’s to remember in Los Narejos in Murcia

SUPPORTERS of the San Jose Obrero children’s home organised a Valentine’s dinner-dance in Los Narejos on February 12.

“It was a fabulous evening at the A Estribor restaurant enjoyed by 120 people,” said Lesley Eburne, one of the group of friends who support the home.

Volunteers had decorated the tables with chocolates and a rose for the ladies and there was also an amazing array of raffle prizes.

Following the dinner with music provided by Ian Durrant, Chloe Leigh soon had everyone dancing, Lesley said.

“And my word, some beautifully-dressed ladies and their dashing partners were enjoying a long-awaited dance,” she added.

“The feedback was terrific,” agreed Lesley Armson who helped to decorate the venue.

“Everyone was happy, joining in with the raffle and auction and they were thrilled with the extra touches like our beautiful balloon arch at the entrance.”

At the end of the evening, thanks were given to Bill Zygmund, Abigail Hitch and Graham Lomax for the auction prizes which raised over €500. The raffle and donations raised almost €1,000, totalling a fantastic €2,444

“Our heartfelt thanks to everyone for supporting our events and giving so generously,” said another of the organisers, Marie Gooch, as she thanked the volunteers and A Estribor for such a special evening.