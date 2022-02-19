Yellow weather warning activated in Valencian Community

Valencian Community has a yellow weather warning activated



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has reactivated a yellow warning for the Valencian Community again. A strange sequence of weather in the region has seen Friday 18 experience the heat, while today, Saturday 19, it feels as though winter has returned, with temperatures falling by up to ten degrees

The forecast for the coming days in the Community predicts that the heat will not return, but there is no possibility of rain in the short term either.

Sunday, February 20

Sunday will see the clouds almost completely disappear in the Valencian Community, leaving skies between slightly cloudy and clear. Minimum temperatures will drop again, causing weak frosts to be recorded throughout the interior of the northern half of the region. Maximum temperatures will increase along the coast, but will not vary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Monday, February 21