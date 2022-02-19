Yellow weather warning activated in Valencian Community

Chris King
Image: Pixabay

Valencian Community has a yellow weather warning activated

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has reactivated a yellow warning for the Valencian Community again. A strange sequence of weather in the region has seen Friday 18 experience the heat, while today, Saturday 19, it feels as though winter has returned, with temperatures falling by up to ten degrees

The forecast for the coming days in the Community predicts that the heat will not return, but there is no possibility of rain in the short term either.

Sunday, February 20

Sunday will see the clouds almost completely disappear in the Valencian Community, leaving skies between slightly cloudy and clear. Minimum temperatures will drop again, causing weak frosts to be recorded throughout the interior of the northern half of the region. Maximum temperatures will increase along the coast, but will not vary.

Monday, February 21

Monday is the day that AEMET has activated the yellow warning for again. This time it is due to the possibility of very strong gusts of wind. The intensity of the wind will increase, but it will be especially noticeable in the northern interior of the province of Castellon, where gusts could reach 80 km/h.
For this reason, the yellow warning is restricted to this area, although the forecast is that gusts of very strong winds could approach points closer to the coast of the same strip. The notice will be active between 9am and midnight. Skies will be slightly cloudy, with intervals of high clouds. Temperatures will show a notable rise locally.

Tuesday, February 22

Tuesday will continue with clear skies. Maximum temperatures will increase slightly, but the minimum temperatures will drop on the coast, and will remain unchanged with respect to the previous day in points of the Valencian interior.

The wind should reduce its intensity, but will continue to be moderate in the northern interior of the province of Castellon, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

