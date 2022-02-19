Yellow weather warning activated in Valencian Community

Valencian Community has a yellow weather warning activated
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has reactivated a yellow warning for the Valencian Community again. A strange sequence of weather in the region has seen Friday 18 experience the heat, while today, Saturday 19, it feels as though winter has returned, with temperatures falling by up to ten degrees
The forecast for the coming days in the Community predicts that the heat will not return, but there is no possibility of rain in the short term either.
Sunday, February 20
Sunday will see the clouds almost completely disappear in the Valencian Community, leaving skies between slightly cloudy and clear. Minimum temperatures will drop again, causing weak frosts to be recorded throughout the interior of the northern half of the region. Maximum temperatures will increase along the coast, but will not vary.
Monday, February 21
Tuesday, February 22
Tuesday will continue with clear skies. Maximum temperatures will increase slightly, but the minimum temperatures will drop on the coast, and will remain unchanged with respect to the previous day in points of the Valencian interior.
The wind should reduce its intensity, but will continue to be moderate in the northern interior of the province of Castellon, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
