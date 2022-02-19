Eastern Ukraine has been rocked by another two huge explosions

Following a car bomb explosion in the pro-Russian separatist city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine earlier on Friday, February 18, another two huge explosions have been reported this evening. Fears are mounting of ‘false flag’ incidents being staged by Moscow as a pretext to invading the country.

According to reports, the first was again in Donetsk. This time it has been reported as being ‘linked to a gas pipeline’. The second blast was heard in Luhansk, one of the cities held by rebel forces, in the People’s Republic of Luhansk, the breakaway region of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden held a White House press conference about one hour ago, in which he stated that he believed Vladimir Putin has made his mind up to invade the former Soviet territory.

Russian state media has claimed that a top Russian separatist official was the target of an assassination attempt by the earlier car bomb in Donetsk. A UAZ jeep from the Soviet era was destroyed in the blast, belonging to the head of regional security, Denis Sinenkov. It had been parked near the pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic headquarters.

It was a lucky coincidence that among the first ‘journalist’ on the scene was a notorious Russian, believed to be a state propaganda specialist. This gave the Russian media the opportunity to be the first to report on the explosion.

This blast occurred only one hour after the separatist leader Denis Pushilin had made a televised broadcast advising citizens to evacuate the city because Ukrainian forces planned to invade.

There are still hopes among Western leaders that a diplomatic solution can be reached. “Should Russian President Vladimir Putin decide to invade Ukraine, France and its allies will act to give reassurances to eastern European allies. We would tip into another geopolitical reality in Europe” a senior French official told reporters tonight, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

