The price of electricity in Spain on Sunday, February 20.

The average price of electricity in Spain on Sunday, February 20, will be a staggering 7,326 per cent higher than the same date in 2021



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain for tomorrow, Sunday, February 20, will rise by 18 per cent compared to today, Saturday 19. It will increase to €162.64/MWh, almost €25 euros more than today’s price of €137, 76/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, today’s price is the second-lowest so far this year.

By time slots, the maximum price this Sunday will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €225/MWh, while the minimum of €125.22/MWh, will be recorded between 4am and 5am.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in electricity prices since the middle of last year are explained mainly by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Compared to just a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Sunday will be 7,326 per cent higher than the €2.19/MWh of February 20, 2021, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

