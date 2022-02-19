The 12-year-old boy who committed suicide after being bullied

A 12-year-old American boy has committed suicide after being bullied more than a year at his school in Utah, USA. The tragic story of the child prompted the parents of little Drayke Hardman to make their story of him public through social networks to raise awareness about school bullying, which they defined as “a silent and in many cases deadly enemy”.

Drayke’s mother Samie said on Instagram shortly after Drayke’s suicide: “How does a 12-year-old who was loved by everyone think life is so hard he needs to get away from it?”

What makes the story even sadder is that his sisters found him on the ground two weeks ago after attempting to drown himself using an article of clothing. Despite their quick action that saw him transferred to the nearest hospital, the young man lost his life the next morning.

According to his mother Drayke was a big fan of basketball and dreamed of becoming a professional player in the NBA. He was also understood to be a huge Jazz fan according to dad Andy.

He said: “My son was fighting a battle that even I couldn’t save. It is real, it is silent and there is nothing, absolutely nothing, as a father, that you can do to remove this deep pain.”

The signs were there with the child having suffered physical and psychological abuse at school, at times coming home with bruises, but he had always been reluctant to explain why.

The heart-breaking case of the 12-year-old-boy has shocked America and has brought the bullying debate back to the political frontlines. He should never have been bullied to the extent that he committed suicide, in what is a warning to parents to look for the signs and to take action if you are concerned. Seek help if needed, but never let it go!

