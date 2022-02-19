Sale that never was in Almeria City’s Los Molinos district

LOS MOLINOS residents were shocked when the diocese apparently put a landmark building up for sale.

La Casa de Don Bosco was listed with a €900,000 price tag on the Idealista website and, as sources from this Almeria City neighbourhood later explained to the Spanish media, the diocese owes around €22 million. Irate Los Molinos residents assumed that it was trying to raise money by selling the property.

The Idealista advertisement was heavily criticised, as the property was a legacy to the diocese from a woman who gave house its original name of Doña Juana.

She stipulated that it was to be used by the young people of Los Molinos and until 2014 the diocese more or less complied with Doña Juana’s conditions, using it as an underage care home.

In fact the diocesan authorities were equally perplexed by the Idealista listing.

It later emerged that the Casa de Don Bosco had been rented – with an option to buy – to a local company who put the house on the market without first acquiring it.

Following the almost-scandal, the company has now waived its right to buy and the diocese announced that Casa de Don Bosco, in accordance with Doña Juana’s wishes,will now become a youth centre.