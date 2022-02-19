Real Madrid clinch preferential agreement for Haaland

After a meeting in Monaco, Real Madrid are believed to have sealed a preferential agreement for Erling Haaland

According to SPORT, Spanish football giants Real Madrid have spoken with representatives of Erling Haaland. The prolific Norwegian striker has been on the radar of Los Blancos for some time now, and after a meeting in Monaco, they have reportedly clinched a preferential agreement for the player.

If this is the case, then it means that no other club is allowed to make an approach for the Borussia Dortmund attacker. SPORT believes that a meeting took place at the end of January in the French city of Monaco.

Representatives of the Madrid club allegedly flew to Monaco to discuss a move for Aurelien Tchouameni, their French international midfielder. While they were in the city, another meeting reputedly took place, involving Brazilian lawyer Rafael Pimenta, and Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father.

Pimienta was present in his capacity as the right-hand man for notorious sports agent Mino Raiola, who is reported to still be suffering health problems. Any preferential agreement made between the parties will give Real Madrid a huge advantage in the race to sign one of Europe’s most sought-after young players.

Should Haaland decide to leave Germany this summer then Madrid are in the driving seat, but, they would be obliged to purchase him, and not wait until 2023 as they had originally wanted.

A fee would also have to be negotiated with the German club, with a figure of €75 million believed to be the asking price. It is thought that Luka Jovic will be used by Madrid as bait to lower the transfer fee. The Serb previously played successfully for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, so will be no stranger to the Germans, as reported by sport.es.

