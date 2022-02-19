Police arrest one of Europe’s most wanted criminals, nicknamed ‘finger cutter’

One of the most wanted criminals in Europe, nicknamed ‘finger cutter’, has been arrested in Switzerland



Swiss police in the city of Zurich announced on Thursday, February 17, that they have arrested one of the most wanted criminals in Europe. The 35-year-old Belgian fugitive, Flor Bressers, nicknamed the “finger cutter”, had been wanted by the authorities since May 2021.

Bressers had an international arrest warrant out against him after being sentenced in his absence, one year ago, to four years in prison. The Court of Appeal of Antwerp sentenced him for his alleged involvement in kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed robbery, commercial and gang drug trafficking, and theft.

The Belgian had come to the attention of Zurich cantonal police “for forging documents” they said in a statement. A 28-year-old female of Dutch nationality who was with him at the time of his arrest, was also detained.

Speaking with reporters, the head of media for Zurich Cantonal Police, Patrick Cereda, said that, “in the proceedings here in Zurich, he is accused of forging identity papers on a large scale. Based on the information from abroad, and the content of the international arrest warrant, we have to assume that the person is to be classified as very dangerous”.

Flor Bressers acquired several different nicknames from the Belgian media, one of which was ‘finger cutter’. This related to a story that as a punishment, he had allegedly cut off the finger of a drug trafficker using secateurs. Also believed to have a degree in criminology, he gained the name of “De Universitair”, as reported by euronews.com.

