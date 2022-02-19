One of Britain’s biggest groups asked to reform for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert

The Spice Girls have been asked to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert in June



The organisers of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4 have approached The Spice Girls about reforming. They hope to convince the full group to take part in what will be a massive televised celebration from Buckingham Palace.

The group recently parted ways, going back to their individual projects. Their last reunion tour in 2019 was completed as a 4-piece, minus Victoria Beckham, after she refused to participate.

It remains to be seen whether the girls could actually turn down the opportunity to perform at what the organisers have said will “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars, to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mel C (Sporty Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Mel B (Scary Spice) formed the line-up of the iconic group back in the 1990s, along with Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice). They are one of the biggest-selling recording artists of all time.

Their last appearance on stage together as the full 5-girl group was for the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. On that occasion, they performed a medley of their greatest hits.

“BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls?”, a source told The Sun. “The invitation has been made and it’s now in the hands of the girls. It’s no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee, and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.