Mystery of driver missing from car found floating near Orihuela Costa cliffs

The Guardia Civil of Pilar de la Horadada has been investigating throughout Friday, February 18, the appearance of a red Audi A1 car that has been abandoned on the Punta Prima cliffs, in Orihuela Costa, on the municipal border with the Alicante province of Torrevieja.

A team of divers has been conducting searches for the occupant, known to be a 50-year-old man from Murcia. He is married, with two children, aged 17 and 19.

At around 10pm on the evening of Thursday 17, the Local Police received a call informing them of the discovery of the vehicle, activated by the vehicle’s own security system.

Police officers were immediately deployed to the location, climbing down the cliffs and into the water to check for the car’s driver, and any occupants. To their surprise, the car was empty, yet its engine was still running and its headlights were on. Reportedly, all that they found inside the vehicle was a mobile phone and some other belongings.

Emergency medical personnel, Guardia Civil officers, and firefighters arrived at the scene and went into the water with specialised equipment, corroborating what the Local Police had described.

The police managed to contact family members of the missing driver at around 5.15pm on Friday afternoon. They said they had not heard from him since Thursday afternoon, and that at about 11pm they found his mobile had been turned off.

Divers have been continuing their searches throughout Friday. Sources close to the investigation state that several hypotheses are being considered. There are no signs of skidding, or that he could have been injured. There is also no evidence that he could have been ejected upon impact, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

