Mexican army moves in on drug lord’s home town

The Mexican army have moved in taking control of a powerful drug lord’s home town the trafficker wanted by local authorities and the US. The town, Naranjo de Chila is in Aguililla in the western state of Michoacán.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”, leads the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and has been on the run for years.

His gang is one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico is believed to be behind attacks on Mexican security forces and the attempted assassination of Mexico City’s chief of police in 2020.

Originally based in the state of Jalisco, the cartel has spread across the country coming into conflict with other drug cartels. In Aguililla, the CJNG has been fighting the rival Los Viagras Cartel for control of the area for years.

In the fight for control, drone-carrying explosives and landmines have been planted across the area, according to the Associated Press.

The landmines have proven deadly, after two devices exploded in the last few weeks. The first explosion injured a number of soldiers, and the second killed a local farmer.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, Mexican troops entered the area following the death of the soldiers in an area where many residents have fled the violence.

Michoacán state’s seaport and smuggling routes mean that it is a coveted place for drug cartels with rival drug gangs fighting over the control of illicit activities such as the production and trafficking of drugs.

It remains to be seen whether the army can bring the home town and surrounding area of the drug lord’s home town under control, with locals often unwilling or afraid to assist authorities.

