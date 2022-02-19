Junta recognition and award for Mojacar’s Proteccion Civil group

MOJACAR’S Proteccion Civil group received recognition from the Junta for their work during the pandemic and their commitment to society.

Almeria City mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco presented Proteccion Civil volunteer Francisco Jesus Cano with a plaque at an official reception at the Villaespesa Library in Almeria City.

“This distinction is well-deserved and justified,” Fernandez-Pacheco declared.

The event was held on February 11, the EU’s 112 Day which celebrates the international Emergencies phone number. This also coincided with the 20th anniversary of Almeria province’s Emergencies Centre.

Co-presided by Maribel Sanchez, the central government’s Almeria delegate, the reception also included an award for the province’s Fire Extinction and Rescue Service.

The Mojacar branch of Proteccion Civil – equivalent to Civil Defence in the UK – has 14 permanent members and three vehicles, coordinated by Alberto Ordoñez Montoya.