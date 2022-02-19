Jean-Luc Brunel: Jeffrey Epstein associate is found dead in French prison

Brunel the 76-year-old French modelling agent and Jeffrey Epstein associate has been found dead in prison.

Brunel, was implicated in the 2020 investigation into whether Epstein the late financier and convicted sex-offender had committed sex crimes on French soil or against French victims.

He was detained in December 2020 as part of the inquiry into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The investigation was a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, had committed sex crimes on French territory or against French victims.

Brunel was found in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1am on Saturday, the prosecutor’s office in the French capital said.

An investigation into the death has been opened.

Brunel, who had founded a modelling management company with Epstein, denied any wrongdoing related to his association with him.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on further sex trafficking allegations.

Brunel is essentially the fourth person to have been convicted and the second to have died in prison as a result of their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.