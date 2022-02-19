Germany and France advise their citizens to leave Ukraine

Citizens of Germany and France have been urged to get out of Ukraine as tensions build



As tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high, Germany and France have today, Saturday, February 19, joined the list of nations to advise their citizens to leave the former Soviet territory. Eastern Europe is on edge as the world waits to see if President Putin will make a move or not.

Kamala Harris, the US vice-president sent a message to Russia earlier today, warning its government of ‘unprecedented economic sanctions’ should they decide to invade Ukraine.

Russia initiated new exercises with cruise missiles today, while continuing to deny its intentions to invade Ukraine. Next week there will be a bilateral summit between Russia and the US in an attempt to avoid conflict, as long as Russia does not act beforehand, warns the White House.

Clashes have occurred between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian militias in the east of the country. According to the government, at least three Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Pro-Russian militia leaders have called on women and children to vacate the Donetsk and Lugansk areas, as reported by 20minutos.es.

