Confessed murderer of 14-year-old Jaen girl sentenced to provisional prison

Provisional prison for a 22-year-old man who confessed to the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Jaen

As reported by the TSJA, the Court of First Instance and Instruction No2 of Alcala la Real in the province of Jaen, this Friday, February 18, agreed to the interim imprisonment of a 22-year-old man.

Going by the initials of NNN, the man had been arrested last Tuesday 15 in relation to the suspected murder of a 14-year-old girl in the city of Jaen. He was sentenced by the judge to provisional prison, without bail.

When the young man left the judicial premises, the people who had congregated outside, clearly in a heightened state of emotion, attempted to attack him.

Some of the crowd started throwing bottles of water at him, which led to minor scuffles with Guardia Civil officers. They even ran behind the police van, chasing him as it drove away.