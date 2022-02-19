Castellon airport becomes a car park for a Ukrainian airline fleet

Ukraine International Airlines uses Castellon airport as a car park while they negotiate insurance coverage



Faced with the continuing escalation of tension in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian airlines are taking their planes out of the country, while they negotiate coverage with insurers, in case a war breaks out.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), one of the most important airlines in the country, has chosen Castellon airport as the destination for its six exiled aircraft, which will remain in the facilities for an indefinite period.

These six Boeing 737 jet aircraft will be under the maintenance of e-Cube Solutions, a company that has been operating at the airport since 2019, offering various services for the proper care of aircraft.

“The duration of the stay is out of our control, and will depend on how the situation in Kyiv evolves”, Abdon Beitia, the ‘general manager’ of e-Cube Solutions told 20minutos.es.

The uncertainty regarding this matter does not seem to be out of the ordinary for this company that continually deals with “the fluctuations of the aeronautical industry.

“When the company tells us, we prepare the planes to return to service, but it is impossible for us to know when that will happen. Only Putin knows”, added Beitia.

Ukraine International Airlines announced on February 15 its approach to “a compromise position in the process of negotiations with insurance companies”. It continues its activity with a total of 13 active aircraft.

Since then, it is believed that no progress has been made in the talks, and the influence they have on the fleet stationed in Spain is not clear, as reported by 20minutos.es.