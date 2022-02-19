Carnival returns to Vera after two years

VERA CARNIVAL: Two parades on March 12 and March 19 Photo credit: Vera town hall

LAST year the pandemic obliged the town hall to cancel Vera’s carnival, but this year’s will go ahead with two parades.

These will be held on March 12 and 19, explained Vera’s mayor, Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco: “They aren’t the usual carnival dates,” he admitted.

“We had to delay them a little, as we were waiting for details of the health and safety restrictions before deciding whether to hold the parades.”

The Comparsas – carnival groups – needed time to create their costumes Jorge Blanco pointed out.  “But the important thing is that we have again recovered our magnificent carnival, one of Vera’s dearest and longest-awaited traditions,” he said.

The March 12 parade begins at 5.30pm with Comparsa members in their 2020 costumes and fancy dresses, setting out from the Plaza de Toros bullring and finishing in Calle del Mar where they will be greeted by the time-honoured figures of Don Carnal and Doña Cuaresma.

March 19 sees the high point of this year’s carnival, with the parade leaving the Plaza de Toros at 5.30pm and ending in Calle del Mar where there will be stands for the public.


