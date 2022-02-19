Carboneras is reaping the rewards of now-closed power station

CARBONERAS mayor Jose Luis Amerigo expressed approval of regional and national projects compensating for the Endesa power station’s shutdown.

“We are pleased and satisfied at the advances made,” Amerigo told a Cadena Ser radio interviewer. “This is a step in the direction that all Carboneras residents want: employment that generates sustainable, quality employment.”

The mayor was referring to two initiatives that will bring with them 1,800 jobs and a €68 million investment.

These centre on carbon capture at the Lafarge cement works for subsequent use as biofuel and a plant for generating, transforming, storing and distributing sustainable green hydrogen fuel.

The Junta has promised to reduce some of the inevitable bureaucratic and administrative processes, Amerigo revealed.

This reflected what both he and Carboneras’ Finance councillor Ramon Soto requested in the course of a meeting in Sevilla almost a year ago.

At that time they had asked the head of the Junta’s Economy department for simplified procedures and tax breaks for companies moving to the town.

“Carboneras was generous in allowing an installation of this size for the benefit of society,” Amerigo said, alluding to the Endesa power station.

“And now the time has come for Carboneras to reap the rewards of that generosity.”