Boris Johnson returns lockdown parties questionnaire to police

According to a report by the BBC, Boris Johnson has returned his questionnaire about allegations of Downing Street lockdown parties to the police. Johnson had until 10pm on Friday the 18th to do so.

Johnson, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, was one of more than 50 people to be sent the Metropolitan Police, questionnaire which is equivalent to being questioned under caution. The questionnaire is being used to gather evidence in the potential Covid rule-breaking by the prime minister and his team in Number 10 Downing Street.

He has taken legal advice in the completion of the document and continues to claim that he did not break any rules, but has also apologised “for the things we simply didn’t get right”. The police have repeatedly said that the questionnaire has to be answered truthfully and to give an exact and honest account of what happened.

Operation Hillman is gathering data on eight dates that are in question to see if Covid-19 regulations were broken, Johnson having already confirmed he did attend a number of these.

The Met has said a fine would be issued to anyone found to have breached Covid regulations, but that completion of the questionnaire did not mean that the person would be fined with the investigation still to be completed. A decision is not expected for weeks.

The police investigation was launched in late January after an internal inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray passed information to the force, with more than 500 documents and 300 images gathered as part of Ms Gray’s inquiry.

The initial findings of Ms Gray’s inquiry criticised “failures of leadership and judgement” over the lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, her inquiry relying on interviews rather than a questionnaire.

