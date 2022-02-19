Almeria province is an Andalucia leader

THE Junta regards Almeria as a driving force for change in the Andalucia and a province that wants to lead.

These were the words of Marifran Carazo Villalonga, who heads the region’s Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning, speaking at a Desayuno-Coloquio event organised by the Voz de Almeria newspaper and the Cadena Ser radio station.

“Andalucia’s regional government believes in Almeria and is committed to assisting a flourishing province that contributes to constructing an Andalucia where it has a very important part to play,” Carazo declared.

“Almeria is a driving force in an Andalucia that should be unified,” she added, “where big municipalities and small municipalities grow in a balanced manner from north to south and from east to west.”

It was essential to join forces and work together to consolidate the changes that Andalucia required as a whole, Carazo added.

The Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning head stated that Almeria’s role was crucial if change was to continue in the right direction.

For this reason the Junta would continue investing in the province, introducing projects and investments that would help Andalucia to continue to grow and earn recognition “for its strength and leadership.”

Andalucia’s government was now implementing projects specifically aimed at Almeria which had been pending for years, if not decades.

Carazo singled out the Almanzora motorway between Albox and the Autovia del Mediterraneo.

“We are determined to finish a project that was first announced in the mid-80s and has suffered too many delays,” Carazo said.

The Junta had spent almost €50 million on finishing what would eventually be a principal communications corridor, linking the marble-quarrying area with the Autovia del Mediterraneo, she pointed out.