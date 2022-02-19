Almeria province is an Andalucia leader

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria province is an Andaluz leader
MARIFRAN CARAZO: The Junta is committed to Almeria, she declared Photo credit: Marifran Carazo Villajonga, Twitter

THE Junta regards Almeria as a driving force for change in the Andalucia and a province that wants to lead.

These were the words of Marifran Carazo Villalonga, who heads the region’s Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning, speaking at a Desayuno-Coloquio event organised by the Voz de Almeria newspaper and the Cadena Ser radio station.

“Andalucia’s regional government believes in Almeria and is committed to assisting a flourishing province that contributes to constructing an Andalucia where it has a very important part to play,” Carazo declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Almeria is a driving force in an Andalucia that should be unified,” she added, “where big municipalities and small municipalities grow in a balanced manner from north to south and from east to west.”

It was essential to join forces and work together to consolidate the changes that Andalucia required as a whole, Carazo added.

The Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning head stated that Almeria’s role was crucial if change was to continue in the right direction.


For this reason the Junta would continue investing in the province, introducing projects and investments that would help Andalucia to continue to grow and earn recognition “for its strength and leadership.”

Andalucia’s government was now implementing projects specifically aimed at Almeria which had been pending for years, if not decades.

Carazo singled out the Almanzora motorway between Albox and the Autovia del Mediterraneo.


“We are determined to finish a project that was first announced in the mid-80s and has suffered too many delays,” Carazo said.

The Junta had spent almost €50 million on finishing what would eventually be a principal communications corridor, linking the marble-quarrying area with the Autovia del Mediterraneo, she pointed out.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here