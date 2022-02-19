Almeria City demo calls for better healthcare

ALMERIA DEMONSTRATION: 800 people called for healthcare improvements Photo credit: UGT

THOUSANDS took to the streets of Andalucia’s eight provincial capitals on February 18, defending the public health system.

According to the organisers, the Comisiones Obreras and UGT unions, 2,500 people demonstrated in Almeria City although the Policia Nacional maintained that approximately 300 people set out from the Puerta de Purchena.

Numbers increased as the demonstrators progressed through the city streets, totalling 800 on reaching Plaza de las Velas, police estimated.

They, together with demonstrators throughout Andalucia, were calling for improvements to the public health system, declaring that healthcare was a right that should be financed with public funds.

“It should also be humanised, with in-person attention and accessible to all,” the demonstrators’ manifesto declared.


