Adra’s young offenders can now carry out community service in the town

ADRA’S young offenders who commit minor offences will now be able to carry out community service inside the town.

Prior to his recently-signed agreement with the Junta’s Justice department they were obliged to travel to Almeria City to comply with the sentence, explained Adra’s mayor, Manuel Cortes.

Community service usually involves carrying out tasks for Adra’s different municipal departments although Cortes stressed that these assignments were unpaid and did not entail any kind of work relationship with the town hall.

