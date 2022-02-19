57 Labrador pups discarded after contract ends

According to a report by Wales Online 57 Labrador pups who had been destined to be working service dogs, have been discarded after a contract ends. The dogs who were all destined to become working service animals seeking illegal drugs and explosives, are now all looking for loving new homes.

Many Tears Animal Rescue in Cefneithin, Carmarthenshire, welcomed the intelligent and energetic dogs, who they are caring for whilst new homes are found.

Many tears owner Sylvia Van Atta said: “They all came from somebody with a contract to look after dogs going to be trained as bomb or drug dogs.

“But they have decided not to continue with that.

“There are a lot of young dogs, and they all needed worming but they are well socialised. They had been bred for working and prepared to be service dogs.

“They are busy, happy and friendly dogs and any home needs to be a busy family. They are dogs that want to be doing something.

“They are bred for their brains and they are very agile. So they are ok to be pets, but they need someone who will throw balls, who will stimulate them.

“They are not dogs who will be happy to just sit by the fire all the time”.

Sylvia continued saying that all the dogs need to be vaccinated, wormed and spayed/neutered once they are old enough.

She added saying that Many Tears is inviting people to either adopt one of the 57 Labrador pups or to contribute towards the cost of their care.

If you do want one of the discarded pups or want to help you can contact the rescue centre by phone on 01269 843 084. By email at [email protected] or via therir website https://www.manytearsrescue.org/ContactUs.

