Weather watchers and bathers branded stupid as London’s O2 ripped open

Authorities have branded weather watchers and those who decided to go for a swim in the high seas today as stupid as pictures and video comes through of damage including to London’s O2 whose roof was ripped open by the high winds.

The strong winds have resulted in train services across London being suspended along with 456 flights, emergency services being stretched to the limit with those in Cornwall saying they are receiving four times as many calls as usual.

The O2 roof

Ben Hubbard filmed the roof being torn to shreds saying: “In the last 45 minutes it started off as one small panel in the corner.

“It went right up to the centre and now the second, third and fourth panel are being completely shredded. I am not sure there is anything that can be done, this is serious damage.”

Weather watchers and bathers

Police and rescue services have had to deal with numerous complaints and calls for help from weather watchers and even bathers who braved the cold and the rough seas to go for a swim, with authorities branding them stupid endangering their lives and that of others.

Cardiff sports dome

The dome in Cardiff Bay has also been ripped to shreds in the same manner as the O2, the dome being exposed and open to winds blowing in from the Bristol channel.

Flights

Despite the warnings and the dangers some flights have taken off and others have tried to land in the gusting winds.

Weather warnings

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday for heavy run across the northwest of England, again warning people to take care.

