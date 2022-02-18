Ugly scenes in Sevilla stadium as Zagreb fans clash with Spanish police

Dinamo Zagreb fans involved in violent clashes with Spanish police during Europa League tie in Sevilla

A brilliant Europa League victory by Sevilla this evening, Thursday, February 17, against Croatian club, Dinamo Zagreb, was marred by violent skirmishes between the Croatian fans and Spanish police.

Ugly scenes ensued as Zagreb fans inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium seemed prepared to pick a fight with baton-wielding police officers. Seats appeared to be ripped out and thrown in the direction of the line of advancing cops, who charged down the travelling football supporters.

Last September, fans of the same club were involved in trouble when they attacked a group of West Ham supporters who were drinking in a bar in Zagreb after the match.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This 3-1 win for the six-time Europe League winners stands them in a strong position for next Thursday’s return leg in Croatia. Anthony Martial, on a season-long loan from Manchester United, claimed his first goal for his new club, one minute into added time in the first half.

The forward latched onto a swift counter-attacking movement by the Andalucians, as Papu Gomez teed him up on the edge of the penalty area, before striking the ball into the top corner of the Zagreb net.

Ivan Rakitic – ironically, a Croat – had opened the scoring after 13 minutes with a penalty. Mislav Orsic levelled the scores for Dinamo after 41 minutes, before Lucas Ocampos restored the host’s lead on 44 minutes, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Ce Séville FC vs Dinamo Zagreb dégénère en tribunes avec des affrontements entre supporters du club croate et police. Des sièges volent. #UEL pic.twitter.com/1hwnoJ95es — Marius (@MariusCassoly) February 17, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.