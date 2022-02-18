Arrests made as two women are allegedly drugged and abused in Madrid nightclub

Arrests have been made as two women are allegedly drugged and abused in a Madrid nightclub.

EIGHT arrests have been made after two women were allegedly drugged and abused in a Madrid nightclub, according to police.

The incident, which took place on December 20 at Tiffany’s nightclub in the capital, has been under investigation for almost a month and a half, but police have finally confirmed that they made the subsequent arrests on February 4.

According to police, the victims were having a drink in the bar when they were approached by a group of men offering them alcoholic drinks. However, as soon as they consumed them, they began to experience a sudden loss of consciousness.

The woman then went outside to get some fresh air but were followed by the men who began touching them and trying to sexually abuse them.

However, after the women fell to the ground, security guards at the club raced over to them as the men fled the scene. The venue called the emergency services and after receiving initial medical assistance, the two women were taken to hospital.

Thanks to security cameras installed in the street, police were able to identify the men in involved.

Tests carried out by medical examiners showed that the women had been drugged with several narcotic substances, including MDMA.

