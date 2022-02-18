It can be difficult to decide on make-up looks, styling, beauty products and hairstyles when ageing, but that doesn’t mean you should give these things up altogether! We have looked at the top beauty tips for women over 50 to help you out.

Massage your neck area

An area often forgotten, the skin on our necks can be a big giveaway about our age and it’s important to keep this area moisturised and look after it as much as we do with the skin on our face. Some people swear by jade rollers or sculpting wands, but massaging your favourite moisturiser onto your neck during your nightly skin routine can work wonders!

Create a natural finish

When it comes to makeup, less is more. Creating a natural finish using a wet beauty blender will help your foundation sit better on your face, avoid it creeping into any wrinkles or dry areas and blend better into the neck area.

Define your eyebrows

As we age, eyebrow pencils are a must because of thinning hairs. Get a brow pencil that is a similar colour to your brows and define the arch more – brows frame the face and open up the eye area.

Add some colour to your cheeks

No look is complete without a blush, using a bronzer and a blusher together can work wonders for making your cheekbones appear higher and defining the face more. Experts advise using bronzer on your cheeks and forehead and using a pink or peachy blusher on your cheekbones towards the temples.

Plump your lips.

It’s a well-known fact the lips thin with age, however, you don’t need to go as far as getting lip fillers! There are lots of lip plumping glosses out there to give you a fuller pout.

