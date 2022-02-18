Snoring can be an unpleasant problem for both the person who suffers from it and anyone they share a room with – read on for some tips to help you stop.

When we are asleep, all the muscles in our body become more relaxed, including the muscles of the throat and windpipe. Snoring occurs because the air is forced to pass through a narrower opening and this leads to vibration of the soft structures of the mouth and throat.

There are many reasons why a person may snore. One of the most common causes of snoring is excessive consumption of tobacco or alcohol, as these substances cause the muscles in the throat to relax faster.

Other possible causes include obesity, pregnancy, allergies, colds or the specific anatomy of your mouth and sinuses.

In some cases, there may be more serious problems in the respiratory tract, mouth or throat, and this requires medical intervention as soon as possible.

Tips to help you stop snoring

If you do not suffer from any underlying illness, there are some tips and tricks that you can try:

Avoid consuming alcohol or muscle relaxants at night to stop the muscles in the throat from becoming excessively relaxed.

Lose weight if you are overweight. If you are at an ideal weight, losing weight will not make any difference and the problem probably lies elsewhere.

Try sleeping on your side or keeping your head elevated during sleep.

Consult your doctor

If none of these tips helps to alleviate the problem, the best thing to do is to see your family doctor. It is important to rule out any other condition or illness, and you may need to take medication.

