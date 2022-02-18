Storm Eunice to bring cold and snow to Spain, but little rain

The drought conditions being experienced in parts of Spain are set to continue despite the impending arrival of Storm Eunice, which will bring cold and snow but little rain.

The lack of rain is caused by the persistent high pressures sitting over the country, an anticyclonic blockade that causes the storms to circulate through higher latitudes and not down as far as the southern parts of Spain.

Many had hoped Storm Eunice storm will bring rain but its arrival will only bring a polar air trough over weekend that will bring greater instability to the weather but little else.

According to AEMET the skies will remain clear on Friday morning but as the day progresses, an Atlantic front will approach the peninsular northwest that will cause rainfall in Galicia and spread to other Cantabrian regions, the upper Ebro, the Pyrenees, the northern plateau, the Iberian Mountain Range and the Central System. In addition, snowfall is expected in the Pyrenees, the Iberian Mountain Range and the Central System. During the day, temperatures will drop on the Atlantic side and in the Canary Islands, rising slightly in the rest of the territory.

Greater instability is expected on Saturday caused by the arrival of the Storm Eunice, with very cloudy skies likely to prevail throughout the peninsula and precipitation will occur in many regions, although most will be weak. It will snow in the mountainous systems and in some plains of Castilla y León. There will also be showers in the Canary Islands, especially in the north where they can be strong. As for temperatures, there will be a general decrease, being more pronounced in the eastern half of the peninsula.

On Sunday the cloudiness will be abundant, with the possibility of weak precipitation, in the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian regions and the Pyrenees. In the southern half and in the Balearic Islands it will also be cloudy, but with a tendency to be clear. The temperatures will also register a small drop in the south of the Peninsula and the Canary Islands, with the maximums beginning to rise in the north, although with night frosts.

Many will have hoped as they see the news of excessive rain across the UK and northern Europe that Storm Eunice would bring more than cold and snow to Spain, but much needed rain however AEMET have warned that is unlikely in the areas where it is most needed.

