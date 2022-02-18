Major incident declared in Suffolk due to Storm Eunice.

A MAJOR incident has been declared in Suffolk due to Storm Eunice, as Brits are being battered by the heavy winds and torrential rain on Friday, February 18. Power outages are expected in the area so residents are being encouraged to charge up their mobile phones.

Suffolk Resilience Forum, which includes councils, health bodies, utility companies and the emergency services, made the decision on Friday, February 18 after the Met Office issued a RED weather warning.

The Resilience Forum’s Strategic Coordination Group is being chaired by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey who said: “We are facing a significant risk of disruption and danger to life with the force of Storm Eunice.

“It is therefore right that we respond in a fully coordinated way with all blue light and multi-agency partners.

“I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel and keep up to date on the latest advice being given by public bodies.”

According to the Gov.uk website via the Suffolk Resilience Forum website, three flood warnings are currently in place for Suffolk.

The Suffolk coast at Southwold, the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

A text message has been sent out to all residents as winds of up to 80mph are expected until 3 pm, according to the Suffolk Resilience Forum.

The UK government’s COBRA crisis response group will meet later today (Friday, February 18) to discuss the response and to plan for power cuts, while Brits are being urged to STAY AT HOME.

Record 122mph gusts have already been recorded on the Isle of Wight, according to the Met Office. However, it is not the strongest recorded in the UK which was 173mph at the Cairngorm summit in the Highlands of Scotland in 1986.

