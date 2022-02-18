Storm Eunice arrives as Wales prepares for 90mph winds

A rare red weather warning is in place for parts of Wales as Storm Eunice arrives bringing winds of 90mph and heavy downpours. Storm Eunice is set to be one of the worst storms to hit the UK in many years with the most serious alert to stay in place between 7am and 12pm today.

The red warning indicates a “significant danger to life”, and covers the south Wales coast between Swansea and Chepstow, as well as parts of southwest England.

All rail services have been suspended and there will be no bus replacement services either, schools have been told to close and people have been told not to travel in these areas.

You can keep up to date school closures on Wales Online.

The Government held an emergency Cobra meeting yesterday to discuss the storm, with Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford saying: “We are working very closely with national agencies, local authorities and the emergency services to prepare for the incoming storm Eunice.

“A red warning has been issued for much of south Wales from 7am on Friday, which means there is a danger to life. Amber warnings will be in place from early Friday morning for the rest of the country.

“We are expecting significant disruption to travel – all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday – so please think carefully and only travel tomorrow if absolutely necessary.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.

“The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas in the south and west could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 70-80mph for most within the amber warning area.”

The Met Office had already issued an amber warning covering the entirety of Wales from 3am to 9pm on Friday, anticipating “very strong and disruptive” winds for some parts of the UK stating a “good chance” of power cuts and disruption to transport services.

Storm Eunice follows less than 48 hours after Wales saw the highest winds recorded during Storm Dudley, reaching 81mph in Capel Curig. Storm Eunice however is expected to see worse conditions with winds of up to 90mph.

