Situations vacant as Benidorm bars look for waiters

STAFF NEEDED: Benidorm’s hospitality sector already looking for staff Photo credit: Pexels

With a “normal” summer looking increasingly likely, Benidorm’s hospitality industry is already beginning to look for waiters.

Cafes, bars and restaurants will require approximately 4,000 new staff, some of whom will be needed in April as closed businesses reopen for Easter, revealed Alex Fratini, spokesman for the Abreca association which represents the hospitality sector.

There will be a June start for others as tourists begin to arrive in numbers that are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the height of the summer, we could need even more because so many businesses have been operating with fewer personnel,” Fratini said. “Others closed and will have to engage many members of staff.”

